Toonami Debuts First gen:LOCK Promo

As Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block enters August, many of the series in its current line-up are starting to reach their end. Shows like Sword Art Online have already left the block, and Attack on Titan will soon follow. So what will be the other series filling in those gaps? In a pretty surprising move, Rooster Teeth‘s gen:LOCK was revealed to be one of the new August additions.

To better hype fans for its upcoming debut on August 3rd, Toonami has debuted the first promo giving fans an idea just what kind of awesomeness Rooster Teeth’s second breakout anime hit, gen:LOCK, will bring to the table as it boasts a notable cast of stars. You can check it out in the video above!

Although Toonami has not revealed how the line up will change when gen:LOCK makes its debut, it has revealed the updated line-up for its July 27th airing featuring fellow new addition Fire Force. The tentative, and subject to change, schedule is as follows (in EST):

11:00 PM – Dragon Ball Super

11:30 PM – Attack on Titan

12:00 AM – Fire Force

12:30 AM – Lupin the Third Part V

1:00 AM – Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma

1:30 AM – Black Clover

2:00 AM – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

2:30 AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:00 AM – Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin

3:30 AM – My Hero Academia

If you want to check out gen:LOCK before its big Toonami debut, it’s currently available to stream with Rooster Teeth and Crunchyroll. The series stars Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, David Tennant, Koichi Yamadera, Monica Rial, Asia Kate Dillon, and Golshifteh Farahani among many others. We here at ComicBook.com enjoyed the first few episodes of the series. Here’s an excerpt from ComicBook.com’s review of gen:LOCK, and you can read the full review for yourself here.

“The acting and writing of the series would be great enough on their own, but there is also an impressively animated production holding it all together. gen:LOCK has a striking look that wears its anime influences on its sleeve, yet feels like an entirely unique project. The fight scenes are fluid, and the first full scene with the Holons will have you aching for more. But they’re always filled with personality as each action scene is imbued with an extra sense of humor or drama to take it up a notch.”

Rooster Teeth’s gen:LOCK is officially described as such, “In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of mecha—giant, weaponized robot bodies. These daring recruits will find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. As Chase leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested beyond anything he ever imagined.”