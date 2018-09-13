Toonami Expands Program With New Schedule, Shows

Toonami is on the up these days, and it seems the late-night anime block is ready to make things up another notch. After all, the Adult Swim program is expanding, and it will be doing so with two new shows.

Recently, Toonami confirmed it is expanded yet again, and it will be starting a full hour earlier. The big change will take effect on September 29, 2018 and bring a few favorite shows back into rotation.

To kick things off, Toonami will begin at 9:00 p.m. EST with Dragon Ball Z: Kai. The program will then move along with My Hero Academia, Naruto, Attack on Titan, and more.

You can check out the full schedule below:

9:00 — Dragon Ball Z: Kai

9:30 — My Hero Academia

10:00 — Naruto: Shippuden

10:30 — Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

11:00 — Dragon Ball Super

11:30 — FLCL: Alternative

12:00 — Attack on Titan

12:30 — JoJo’s Bizarre Adv: Diamond is Unbreakable

1:00 — Black Clover

1:30 — Hunter x Hunter

2:00 — One-Punch Man

2:30 — Lupin the 3rd

3:00 – Cowboy Bebop

3:30 — Samurai Jack

As you can see, Dragon Ball Z will lead the new schedule with Kai, and My Hero Academia will follow shortly after. The latter title has become one of anime’s biggest series thanks to its superhero flair, and its rising popularity makes it an easy choice for Toonami to include. The show will air just before Naruto: Shippuden continues its dub journey, but that isn’t all.

If you are done with Naruto: Shippuden, you can take a step back from the anime and visit its sequel instead. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be coming to Toonami later this month, and the sequel tells the story of Naruto Uzumaki’s son. Boruto wants to think he’s got nothing in common with his old man, but the gifted ninja comes to realize all the things his dad has done… but that doesn’t mean the teen wants to become Hokage! Believe it!

This expansion is just one of several Toonami has made in the last year, and fans are eager to see how the block grows from here. With anime’s popularity on the rise, the late-night block is trying to bring in fans who service sites like Crunchyroll and Netflix for all their anime needs. Even Adult Swim is toeing into the field as it recently expanded its showings of Dragon Ball Super. Every night, the program begins with back-to-back episodes of the anime, and audiences are hoping that is just the start of anime’s cable comeback in the U.S.

So, will you be tuning into this new schedule? What else does Toonami need to add to its line-up?