Toonami Readies for New Dragon Ball Anime Premiere With Special Promo

Dragon Ball Daima is coming to Toonami, and the Adult Swim anime block is getting ready for the new anime’s premiere with a special teaser trailer. Dragon Ball Daima was a brand new entry of the anime featuring an original story from franchise creator Akira Toriyama before his tragic passing. The anime sent Goku and the Supreme Kai on a surprising new adventure through the Demon Realm, and explored more of the timeline between the events of the Majin Buu and Battle of Gods arcs. Now it’s about to find a whole new audience when it joins the Toonami lineup this Summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adult Swim has officially announced that Dragon Ball Daima will be joining the Toonami schedule beginning on Saturday, June 14th at 12:30AM ET. The anime will be kicking off its run from the very beginning, and it will likely be the first time many fans get to check out the new series. With Dragon Ball Daima premiering so soon, Toonami has dropped a special promo hyping up its premiere and you can check it out below as spotted by @swimpedia on X.

Tune into #Toonami next Saturday night at 12:30 AM for the premiere of Dragon Ball Daima!



All your favorite heroes, only smaller! pic.twitter.com/kc85tC2A5v — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 8, 2025

Toonami Schedule for Saturday, June 14th

With Dragon Ball Daima officially joining the Toonami line up next week, it means the anime block is going to get even stronger following the massive additions of both Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War earlier this Spring. The new schedule for Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block beginning on Saturday, June 14th breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM – Lazarus

12:30AM – Dragon Ball Daima

1:15AM – Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

1:45AM – Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga

2:15AM – One Piece

2:45AM – Naruto

3:15AM – Sailor Moon

This small 15 minute shift in the schedule is due to the fact that Dragon Ball Daima‘s premiere is actually an extended 45 minute episode. This is only the case for the premiere, so future editions of the Toonami schedule will go back to the standard timeslots seen before (barring any new additions through the rest of the Summer). So not only is the Toonami block about to get some brand new Dragon Ball, but it’s going all out for the premiere episode as well. For fans jumping in for the first time, there really isn’t going to be any better opportunity to do so.

Toei Animation

Why Dragon Ball Daima Is So Special

Dragon Ball Daima was launched as part of the celebration for the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original Dragon Ball manga launching in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It sparked a lot of debate among fans thanks to its place in the overall timeline as it’s meant to serve as a more immediate sequel to Dragon Ball Z’s Majin Buu arc, but doesn’t include any of the future events that would come during Dragon Ball Super. But it also sparked debate with how it all began as Goku and the others were turned into children at the start of their newest adventure.

As Dragon Ball Daima continued to release its new episodes, fans were split week to week as it seemed to return to the earliest roots of the franchise with a cute new adventure through a brand new realm. Then as the final episodes kicked off the climax, the action fans loved came roaring back with some surprising transformations and big debuts that are sparking even more debate now that it’s all come to an end. Now that the anime is coming to Toonami, even more fans will be able to see what the big deal has been about all this time.