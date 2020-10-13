Toonami to Celebrate Halloween with The Promised Neverland Marathon

✖

Halloween lands on a Saturday this year, and that means Toonami will be celebrating the spooky holiday with a marathon of The Promised Neverland. October is going to be a month full of major schedule changes for Adult Swim's Toonami programming block as not only will there be a few adjustments to the October 17th broadcast of the block, but now it's been confirmed that the Halloween weekend will see an adjustment as well. Considering how many won't be celebrating Halloween in the usual way due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Toonami will be coming through with some spooky anime!

Toonami has announced that the October 31st broadcast of the block will be a marathon of The Promised Neverland. It's going to be pretty special for the Halloween holiday, however, as the block will be temporarily extending two extra hours to fit the entirety of the series' first season.

Running from 12:00 to 5:00AMEST, Adult Swim's Toonami programming block will be adding a special two bonus hours to fit The Promised Neverland's 12 episode first season run. Here's the big announcement from Toonami's official Facebook page:

As mentioned, this won't be the only change for Toonami's schedule this October as the October 17th broadcast will feature the special Run the Jewels event, Holy Calamavote. The schedule for the October 17th broadcast is as such (in EST):

12:00AM - Holy Calamavote

12:30AM - Holy Calamavote

1:00AM - Dragoon Ball Super

1:30AM - JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

2:00AM - Assassination Classroom

2:30AM - Fire Force

3:00AM - Naruto: Shippuden

3:30AM - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

The Promised Neverland is definitely a good choice of spooky anime to check out, but there are definitely lots of fun options for fans hoping to get their horror fix with anime. And for fans who have yet to see the first season of the series, this will be the chance to check it out in full before the second season of the series debuts next January.

Will you be tuning into Toonami's The Promised Neverland marathon for Halloween? What kind of spooky anime have you been checking out to get into the holiday mood? Which horror anime would you want to see on Toonami someday?