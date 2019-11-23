Toonami’s TOM is Getting His Own Funko Pop

Funko’s line of collectible POP! figures might have a divisive reception among fans, but it’s clear that these collectibles have been a major hit. Tons of pop culture icons have gotten a makeover from the collection, and this has including lots of popular anime and manga franchises. With the increasing popularity of anime in recent years, now it’s time to pay tribute to one of the major reasons why anime is such a big deal in the United States, Toonami. Taking over as the second host of the anime programming block following Space Ghost Coast to Coast’s Moltar, TOM is finally getting his due.

Toonami’s TOM will be getting a fresh Funko POP! treatment with an exclusive figure coming to Toonami next January. Immortalizing TOM’s very first incarnation, this Funko figure is surely going to be a major get for any anime fan’s growing line of Funko figures. You can find the GameStop exclusive listing here.

Retailing exclusively at GameStop on January 6th, 2020, this Funko figure highlights TOM’s original incarnation. Although Toonami is still hosting by a TOM, he’s not the very first one. Joining the Toonami block in 1999, the first TOM was voiced by Sonny Strait (who fans might recognize as Dragon Ball‘s Krillin) until 2000 when Toonami shook things up with another Total Immersion Event.

This led to the death of TOM, and soon TOM 2.0 (voiced by Steve Blum) eventually carried on the torch to the current incarnation of the Toonami block we get today. This is perfect timing too as Toonami is currently in the midst of a new Total Immersion Event, The Forge, which will see the block ushering in a new set of visuals and potentially a new kind of TOM. Or maybe not even TOM at all? Either way, with TOM now getting his Funko due, maybe the other versions will get their own someday?

The November 2019 schedule for Toonami’s programming block breaks down as such:

11:00 PM – My Hero Academia

11:30 PM – One-Punch Man

12:00 AM – Dr. Stone

12:30 AM – Fire Force

1:00 AM – Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

1:30 AM – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

2:00 AM – Black Clover

2:30 AM – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

3:00 AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:30 AM – Lupin the 3rd Part 5

4:00 AM – Attack on Titan

