These Are the Anime Villains You Can't Help But Feel For
Within a number of anime franchises, the characters that populate the medium are as complicated as they are beloved and fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on which villains they consider to be relatable. With franchises like JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Naruto, My Hero Academia, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Death Note being only a few of the many examples that were given, it's clear that many anime fans believe that the ultimate goals for many antagonists make sense when they are further explored. With this latest Twitter thread, anime fans from across the world have shared their most understandable villains!
Which villains do you most relate to? Which villains didn't make our list? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the nefarious world of villains!
Let's Get It Started In Here
Anime characters with motives that arguably made sense pic.twitter.com/UrNgjgyWEZ— ❄️Izuku ❄️ (@izukuuu_shonen) April 21, 2020
Obito For The Win
Showing Hunter x Hunter Love
Meruem Hunterxhunter pic.twitter.com/iycChKCYGU— Jhosep Briceño (@JhosepBM) April 21, 2020
The Future of JoJo
One Day... pic.twitter.com/cCy6Lvaksv— ゴゴ 𝕆𝕟𝕚𝕓𝕦𝕤𝕙𝕚 ゴゴ - Playing P5R (@EmperorOnibushi) April 21, 2020
Attack On Titan's Beast Titan
Dr. Stone's Wild Man
Griffith Did Nothing Wrong
Um... you forgot one pic.twitter.com/8WzhRUpJDq— Damn Hyper Fist Flying Lifeform (@KintamaTime) April 21, 2020
Some Heavy Hitters To Close Things Out
