These Are the Anime Villains You Can't Help But Feel For

Within a number of anime franchises, the characters that populate the medium are as complicated as they are beloved and fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on which villains they consider to be relatable. With franchises like JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Naruto, My Hero Academia, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Death Note being only a few of the many examples that were given, it's clear that many anime fans believe that the ultimate goals for many antagonists make sense when they are further explored. With this latest Twitter thread, anime fans from across the world have shared their most understandable villains!

Which villains do you most relate to? Which villains didn't make our list? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the nefarious world of villains!