Toradora is Now Streaming on Netflix

✖

Toradora!, one of the best romantic comedy anime ever, is now streaming on Netflix. In the last few years, Netflix has made a concerted effort at providing more content for anime fans to enjoy with several major productions and licenses for new series being release in Japan. This has also included an effort to provide older series to stream on the platform as well. Now a major romantic comedy has joined this growing anime library with the addition of the classic series, Toradora!, which is now available with English subbed and dubbed versions.

It's being listed as a "Season 1" on the platform thanks to the unfortunate cataloging styles of the streaming service, but fans can be assured that Netflix has the entire 25 episode run of the anime series. First releasing back in 2008 (and recently celebrating its 10th Anniversary) the series released an English dubbed take a few years after the original run had wrapped. But now Netflix fans can enjoy both!

Although Toradora! has been available to stream on other servies, it will have the chance of getting a much larger audience with Netflix. It is one of the highest regarded romantic comedy/drama anime of the 2000s, and it's with good reason as the series not only has a fun premise but features well designed characters with well written flaws. For those unfamiliar with the series, it first began as a string of light novels written by Yuyuko Takemiya, with illustrations provided by Yasu, for Dengeki Bunko in 2006.

Toradora! follows Ryuji, a young boy who's just trying to live a peaceful high school life but his appearance makes him seem like a delinquent that should be feared.He has a crush on a girl named Minori, but her best friend Taiga is one of the most violent students in his school. When the two realize they have crushes on each other's best friends (and the fact that they now live close to one another), the two decide to work together to accomplish their romance goals.

Will you be watching Toradora! now that it's streaming on Netflix? Have you seen it already and hoping to check it out again? Will you be jumping in for the very first time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.