Total Drama Island Reboot Is Now Streaming on Max

Total Drama Island is back with a brand new series, and now the reboot is officially streaming its first episode with Max! Although it's not a Cartoon Network original, Total Drama Island remains one of the most popular animated series that's ever aired with the network. Even though it has been in the midst of a hiatus for the past decade, the franchise has lived on with the likes of the Total Dramarama spin-off. But even so, fans have wanted to see a proper return from the animated reality show competition with more characters and contestants in the future.

That time has finally come as seventeen years after the first series originally premiered, Total Drama Island is now back with a brand new series. Although the two seasons of this new rebooted take on the franchise aired in international territories last year, the new Total Drama Island is now officially airing in the United States on Cartoon Network. If you miss the original broadcast on Saturday mornings, you can also catch the newest episodes streaming with Max the day after. To get the first taste of what to expect from the new Total Drama Island, check out its first few minutes below.

What Is Total Drama Island 2024?

Total Drama Island is now airing on Cartoon Network in the United States on Saturdays at 9AM, and will be made available for streaming with Max the next day for those who miss the broadcast. This revival series gathers a new set of contestants on a new island modeled after the original Camp Wawanakwa (as seen in the original series). While there are a new group of characters, the original host Chris McLean (now voiced by Terry McGurrin, who also serves as executive producer for the new series) and his chef assistant, Chef Hatchet (now voiced by Deven Mack), make their comeback to tie it all together.

The first episode of the new Total Drama Island series (which currently has two seasons under its belt), is titled "Meet the Victims" and Max teases the premiere as such, "Chris welcomes 16 new campers back to the original island and divides them into two teams who face-off in a blindfolded challenge." Each season runs for 13 episodes, but it has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication whether or not there are plans to continue the reboot with more episodes.