Totally Spies Season 8 Announced Ahead of Season 7 Launch

Totally Spies is gearing up for a big comeback. After all, the team at Warner Bros. has already ordered an eighth season of the series well ahead of its season seven debut. It seems the revival is a big hit behind the scenes, and the heroines behind Totally Spies are totally in to it.

According to Warner Bros. Discovery and French network Gulli, Totally Spies season eight is a go. The announcement was made at Annecy Film Festival this week as both companies were in attendance. This is not the first time Totally Spies has shown up on stage for Annecy, but it is the first season eight order we've received.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

As you can imagine, the news took fans by surprise as Totally Spies season seven has yet to debut in America. In fact, the show has only premiered in France as season seven went live in May 2024. It seems the show is a hit overseas, so the anime-inspired series has been given the go-ahead for more episodes.

Currently, we have no info on when Totally Spies will make season seven available globally. Warner Bros. Discovery has said the release will happen later this year, but no specific release window has been shared.

If you are not familiar with Totally Spies and its recent comeback, the show dates back to 2001, and it ran for six successful seasons across networks such as Cartoon Network. The main series closed in 2014 with season six, leaving fans of Totally Spies to plead for a revival. Gulli stepped up to revive the show with season seven, and now, Totally Spies is doing so well that an eighth season is already on the table.

So for those who aren't familiar with the hit anime-inspired series, Totally Spies can be found on YouTube and Amazon Prime right now. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Join Sam, Alex and Clover, high school best friends, as they accidentally find their way into their secret lives of being undercover spies for WOOHP, who fight and foil the devious plans of the world's strangest and the most outrageous supervillains. Each episode gives us a sneak peek into their lives and serves as a reminder that some super spies have high school woes and homework!"

What do you make of this latest Warner Bros. update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!