Tower of God Season 2 Story Arcs Revealed

Tower of God will be coming back to screens with Season 2 of the anime later this year, and the newest update on the series has revealed the story arc that will be tackled in the new season! Tower of God made its premiere four long years ago as part of Crunchyroll and Webtoon's new effort to adapt highly regard Korean webcomics into new anime adaptations. Its success led to Tower of God announcing that a second season was in the works, and fans will finally get to see the fruit of these endeavors later this year after a lengthy wait.

Tower of God shared the first real look at Season 2 of the anime earlier this weekend, and it revealed the first look at the new season's animation. It has yet to be announced what kind of production studio, staff, or cast that the new season will have, but Bam voice actor Taichi Ichikawa announced he's returning to the series in a new role. He also confirmed the first story arc of the new season, Return of the Prince, which Ichikawa teased as such, "Season two begins with the Return of the Prince arc, which takes place six years after the events of season one. The season begins with Ja Wangnan retaking the test once again."

(Photo: Naver Corporation)

Tower of God Season 2 Story Arc Revealed

Ichikawa teases that he will be returning as a brand new character for this new arc that takes place six years after that first season's cliffhanger, "In season two, I will be voicing Jyu Viole Grace. He is a Slayer Candidate of FUG, a criminal syndicate that opposes Zahard, the king of the tower. He seems like a key character with a big secret. I'm looking forward to seeing how the story will conclude through Jyu Viole Grace. Various allies gather around Ja Wangnan and Jyu Viole Grace, and they fight a variety of enemies in several difficult tests as they climb the tower."

It thankfully won't be too long before we find out what this new season will entail as Tower of God Season 2 will be premiering some time this July as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule. Crunchyroll will be streaming the new season outside of Japan as it airs, and you can catch up with the first season of the series streaming there as well.

What are you hoping to see in Tower of God Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!