Tower of God Season 2 Shares Poster, New Cast

Tower of God is gearing up for season two, and fans are counting down the days until its drop. After wrapping its first season in 2020, all eyes have been on Telecom Animation Film for an update. Tower of God season two will go live this summer, and a new poster was just released to celebrate the anime's return.

As you can see below, the new poster for Tower of God is nothing short of gorgeous. The visual sets up the anime's next story beat as 'The Return to the Prince' arc is on its way. Season two will also bring the Workshop Battle arc to life, so Tower of God fans are in for a treat this summer.

The new poster for Tower of God season two also confirms some new casting. Jyu Viole Grace will be played by Taichi Ichikawa while Ja Wangnan will be voiced by Yuma Uchida. Finally, the voice of Yeon Yihwa has been announced courtesy of Sayumi Watabe.

If you are not caught up with all things Tower of God, the South Korean web comic began in June 2010 under SIU. The action series is ongoing, and Crunchyroll helped bring its anime to life a few years back. Now, Tower of God season two is on the docket, and fans will be able to tune in this July. So for those wanting more info on Tower of God, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Twenty-Fifth Bam must journey skyward in a mysterious tower if he has any chance of reuniting with his best friend Rachel, even if that means facing his own death. Before mysteriously disappearing into the tower gates before his very eyes, Rachel cautions Bam to forget all about her. Unwilling to lose her, Bam enters the Tower completely surrounded by Shinsu ― a divine and magical water, at his own peril."

What do you think about this Tower of God update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!