Tower of God Season 2 Teaser Released

It has been a hot minute since the world got a taste of Tower of God. The South Korean webtoon stands as one of the industry's most popular, and in 2020, Crunchyroll helped bring its anime to life. Now, we are a month out from Tower of God's season two launch, and we just got a new preview of the comeback.

The special gift comes courtesy of IGN as the site posted an exclusive preview of Tower of God season two. The preview, which you can see below, puts our faves back on the small screen. The Answer Studio is overseeing work on season two with director Akira Suzuki on board. So if you have missed Tower of God these past four years, your patience will be rewarded soon.

Tower Of God Season 2 New Preview pic.twitter.com/f8l7CQFk1F — d0nut | 勉強 (@d0nut2x) June 8, 2024

Of course, Tower of God has been consistent with its webcomic, so readers haven't had any gaps with the series. Created in June 2010, SIU (Lee Jong Hui) brought Tower of God to Naver Webtoon to great acclaim. The series is ongoing, and thanks to the global reach of Webtoon, Tower of God is recognized as one of the service's most popular. Asides from its anime, Tower of God has plenty of merchandise deals across Asia, and the webcomic has inspired several mobile games. So really, its anime comeback feels rather overdue.

If you are not familiar with Tower of God, the hit anime is streaming on Crunchyroll. You can read up more on the series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her."

