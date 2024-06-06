Tower of God Season 2 to Host World Premiere in America

It looks like the time has come for Tower of God to make a comeback. Back in April 2020, the world watched as SIU's South Korean webtoon was turned into a hit anime, and Tower of God earned little but love. Now, season two is on the horizon, and its world premiere will be held in Los Angeles next month.

The update comes from Anime Expo 2024 as the event is now less than a month out. It turns out Tower of God season two will host an early premiere on July 6 in Los Angeles for attendees. According to Crunchyroll, Tower of God will premiere its first two episodes of season two. So if you are not caught up on the hit anime, well – you better binge season one ASAP.

If you are not familiar with Tower of God, the series got its start in June 2010 under Naver Webtoon in South Korea. It did not take long for Tower of God to become one of the biggest action webtoons in the game. After launching an English translation on Line Webtoon, Telecom Animation Film optioned the webtoon for an anime. Now, season two is on the horizon, and The Answer Studio will be overseeing its run.

For those who want to know more about Tower of God, you can find season one streaming on Crunchyroll right now. You can glean more info on SIU's hit comic below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her."

What do you think about this Tower of God update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!