Tower of God Season 2 Premiere Sneak Peek Released: Watch

Tower of God will be officially returning for Season 2 in just a few more days, and Crunchyroll has debuted a special peek at the premiere episode ahead of its debut! Tower of God is one of the many returning franchises headlining the upcoming wave of Summer 2024 anime, and it’s coming back for Season 2. It’s going to be a much different look for the anime than seen in the first season, however, as the next arc it will be adapting takes place six years after the end of that first season. So there’s going to be a lot of new faces to meet.

This is the case with Tower of God’s newest sneak peek clip as released by Crunchyroll. This special early look into Tower of God Season 2 Episode 1 showcases not only the final two episodes of the first season as a refresher for fans needing a reminder, but also the first half of the new season premiere. With the full premiere not making its debut for another few days, this is the first full look at the new season. You can check out the special Tower of God Season 2 sneak peek preview below.

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

Tower of God Season 2 will be premiering on July 7th in Japan and streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. Directed by Akira Suzuki for The Answer Studio, Tower of God Season 2 will feature a voice cast including Taichi Ichikawa as Jyu Viole Grace, Yuma Uchida as Ja Wangnan, Sayumi Watabe as Yeon Yihwa, Saori Hayami as Rachel, Yu Shimamura as Yeo Goseng, Saki Miyashita as Yeo Miseng, Kenichiro Matsuda as Kang Horyang, Kento Shiraishi as Hon Arkraptor, Kengo Kawanishi as Prince, Natsuko Abe as Nia, Naoki Irie as Rai, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Khun Aguero Agnis.

If you wanted to catch up ahead of Tower of God Season 2, you can find the first season of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll. You can also find the original Tower of God digital comic on WEBTOON if you wanted to get a jump start on the next story as well. Crunchyroll teases what to expect from the new season as such:

“Ja Wangnan can’t seem to pass the 20th floor. Even after failing time and time again, he refuses to give up. On his journey, he meets a mysterious and powerful character named Viole. Wangnan invites Viole to join his team of Regulars. Their journey continues with new challenges at every turn.”