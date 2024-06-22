Tower of God Season 2 Shares New Trailer Ahead of Premiere

Tower of God is finally making its comeback for Season 2 of the anime, and a new trailer has been released for the new episodes ahead of their Summer premiere! The Summer 2024 anime schedule is now upon us after each of the Spring 2024 anime reach their respective ends, and that means there's a whole new wave of anime coming our way. This includes some massive franchises returning for new episodes, and Tower of God will be returning four years after the end of its first season. Kicking off a whole new arc after that cliffhanger, it's going to introduce a ton of new faces.

Tower of God Season 2 will be adapting the Return of the Prince arc S.I.U.'s original webcomic, and this arc takes place six years after the events of the first season. It's a timely return for the anime as fans will be thrown into a series they likely have been waiting for a long time to see continue, and the newest trailer for the new season hypes up what's to come with the best look yet. Featuring the opening theme titled "RISE UP" as performed by NiziU, you can check out the newest trailer for Tower of God Season 2 below.

Tower of God Season 2 Release Date

Tower of God Season 2 will be premiering on July 7th in Japan and streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. Directed by Akira Suzuki for The Answer Studio, Tower of God Season 2 will feature a voice cast including Taichi Ichikawa as Jyu Viole Grace, Yuma Uchida as Ja Wangnan, Sayumi Watabe as Yeon Yihwa, Saori Hayami as Rachel, Yu Shimamura as Yeo Goseng, Saki Miyashita as Yeo Miseng, Kenichiro Matsuda as Kang Horyang, Kento Shiraishi as Hon Arkraptor, Kengo Kawanishi as Prince, Natsuko Abe as Nia, Naoki Irie as Rai, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Khun Aguero Agnis.

If you wanted to catch up ahead of Tower of God Season 2, you can find the first season of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll. You can also find the original Tower of God digital comic on WEBTOON if you wanted to get a jump start on the next story as well. Crunchyroll teases what to expect from the new season as such:

"Ja Wangnan can't seem to pass the 20th floor. Even after failing time and time again, he refuses to give up. On his journey, he meets a mysterious and powerful character named Viole. Wangnan invites Viole to join his team of Regulars. Their journey continues with new challenges at every turn."