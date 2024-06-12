Tower of God Season 2 Release Date Announced

Tower of God is one of the major franchises returning for new episodes this Summer, and a release date has finally been set for Season 2! The Summer 2024 anime season is kicking off in just a few more weeks, so it's time to look ahead to the new wave of anime hitting this July. There will be a number of franchises coming back for new episodes, and one with the most eyes on it for sure is Tower of God. The first season adapting the original Webtoon release dropped back in 2020, so fans have been waiting four long years to see what's next.

Tower of God Season 2 will be adapting the Return of the Prince arc from S.I.U.'s original webcomic series (which takes place six years after the events of the first season), and it has been announced that the new episodes will be premiering on July 7th in Japan and streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. To celebrate the confirmation of Tower of God Season 2's release date, you can check out a new poster below.

(Photo: The Answer Studio)

How to Watch Tower of God Season 2

Tower of God Season 2 will be premiering on July 7th, and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll outside of Japan. They tease what to expect from the new season as such, "Ja Wangnan can't seem to pass the 20th floor. Even after failing time and time again, he refuses to give up. On his journey, he meets a mysterious and powerful character named Viole. Wangnan invites Viole to join his team of Regulars. Their journey continues with new challenges at every turn."

Directed by Akira Suzuki for The Answer Studio, Tower of God Season 2 will feature a voice cast including Taichi Ichikawa as Jyu Viole Grace, Yuma Uchida as Ja Wangnan, Sayumi Watabe as Yeon Yihwa, Saori Hayami as Rachel, Yu Shimamura as Yeo Goseng, Saki Miyashita as Yeo Miseng, Kenichiro Matsuda as Kang Horyang, Kento Shiraishi as Hon Arkraptor, Kengo Kawanishi as Prince, Natsuko Abe as Nia, Naoki Irie as Rai, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Khun Aguero Agnis.

If you wanted to catch up ahead of Tower of God Season 2, you can find the first season of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll. You can also find the original Tower of God digital comic on WEBTOON if you wanted to get a jump start on the next story as well.