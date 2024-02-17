Toyota Announces New Anime Series, GRIP

Toyota's making the jump into the racing anime genre with their very own anime series project, GRIP! Racing anime are few and far in between compared to some other genres, but some of the most notable anime franchises in this genre (like Initial D and and Overtake!) are remembered for their high octane action. You might have even seen licensed vehicles like Toyota's involved in some of these works, and now the vehicle company is branching out with a new anime project of their own. Planning for five episodes, GRIP is a new anime highlighting the world of Toyota's line of cars.

As first reported by Variety, GRIP is a new five episode series that will begin releasing weekly on February 26th with Toyota. Highlighting the sport of Gazoo Racing in particular (which features a lot of Toyota brands), this new anime series is produced by Intertrend and teases both "heart-pounding action" and "adrenaline-fueled races" according to its synopsis. You can check out the teaser for the first episode of Toyota's new GRIP anime series below.

What Is Toyota's New Anime?

Toyota teases what to expect from GRIP as such, "GRIP is a high-octane original anime series that combines heart-pounding action, adrenaline-fueled races, and a battle between the human spirit and computer control. With their GR rides and unwavering determination, the GRIP team is the last hope for the spirit of driving." Following its lead character, Jae Kang and his GR Corolla, the series is set in a futuristic world controlled by a major corporation known as Synthcorp. Kang and his team need to take them down.

Created by Intertrend, GRIP features Frank Mele as executive producer, and Jae Woo Kim as supervising director (Blood of Zeus, Tron: Uprising, Ben10 Omniverse). "We were inspired to tell a story that went beyond the product, and utilized narratives that we see all around us in American culture," stated Intertrend Executive Director of Strategy/Creative Matthew Choy."This series is not just anime lovers and nerds, but also for anyone interested in watching a thrilling story unfold."

Toyota's GRIP anime series will be releasing on February 26th and will be airing on a weekly basis with their official website. How do you like the look of this new Toyota anime series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything racing anime in the comments!

