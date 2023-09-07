Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition Reveals New Gameplay Trailer

Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition is releasing next month, and Outright Games has revealed an all-new trailer centered around the gameplay. Unlike the studio's previous Transformers game, Earthspark – Expedition is a third-person adventure game that puts players in the role of Bumblebee. Set in the world of the Paramount+ series, Earthspark – Expedition will feature a number of familiar faces. In the trailer, we can see Bumblebee battling it out with several Decepticons, including Skullcruncher, Skywarp, and Nova Storm. Grimlock will also appear in the game, and it looks like Bumblebee will actually have to fight the Dinobot leader, as well!

The new gameplay trailer for Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition can be found below.

While Grimlock has been traditionally aligned with the Autobots, the character's appearance in the Transformers: Earthspark animated series saw him enslaved by the villainous Mandroid. In Earthspark, the war between the Autobots and Decepticons has mostly come to an end, with Optimus Prime and Megatron now working side-by-side. In Megatron's absence, Mandroid has become one of the key villains in the series, and he'll also serve as the primary antagonist in Earthspark – Expedition. It's possible that Grimlock has once again found himself under the villain's control and Bumblebee might have to free his friend as he did in the show. Either way, it looks like Bumblebee will have his hands full, and the fight should make for an interesting one!

Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition Release Date

Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition is scheduled to release October 13th on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. When the game arrives, players can also expect to find a special new REALMz controller from PDP. The line of translucent controllers each features a small figure inside, and the designs are meant to mimic locations from the corresponding game. So far, PDP has revealed designs based on Sonic the Hedgehog and Pikmin. Earthspark – Expedition will also get a controller featuring Optimus Prime, though the actual design has yet to be revealed. The REALMz controllers have only been announced for Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition is actually the second Transformers game published by Outright Games. In 2020, the publisher released Transformers: Battlegrounds, a turn-based strategy game based on the Transformers: Cyberverse cartoon. The game was fairly well-received, and currently has a "very positive" rating on Steam. During a press reveal for Earthspark – Expedition, ComicBook.com had an opportunity to ask Outright Games about the change in genre from Battlegrounds. Apparently, the publisher felt that a third-person action game would be "more appropriate to the IP and the audience." It remains to be seen whether Earthspark – Expedition will be similarly well-received, but fans can find out for themselves when the game releases next month.

