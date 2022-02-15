Transformers Confirms New Animated Movie and TV Series in the Works

The Transformers first hit the scene in 1984, with Hasbro introducing the world to toys and an animated series that gave us the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons. During Paramount’s latest Investor Event, the company announced that not only would a new animated television series arrive in the future, but that Transformers would also be receiving a new animated movie to coincide with the upcoming trilogy of films that will see the Autobots meeting the Maximals in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The Transformers series has seen countless animated series released since the series first debuted in the 1980s, introducing us first to the battle between Optimus Prime’s Autobots and Megatron’s Decepticons, with some series exploring entirely different characters and timelines within the universe. Though the upcoming animated movie and television series have yet to reveal what the subject matter will be for these new projects, we’d imagine that there will be plenty of details on the way that will further explore the robots that are more than meets the eye.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paramount’s Official Twitter Account shared the major news that Transformers would be receiving new animated projects, though were unfortunately tight-lipped when it came to whether said series and movie will follow the events of Rise of the Beasts or if they will be exploring completely unknown territory:

https://twitter.com/paramountplus/status/1493706271207292928?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

One of the biggest recent Transformers animated projects was the Netflix trilogy series, Transformers: War For Cybertron, which not only revisited the original battle that took place on the home planet of Cybertron for both the Autobots and Decepticons, it also created a crossover between the generation one robots and the Maximals and Predacons of Beast Wars. With the next movie in the live-action franchise looking to introduce Optimus Primal, with Ron Perlman portraying the classic Maximal, Paramount is looking to explore numerous facets of the franchise that has spanned the decades.

What are you hoping to see in these new animated projects within the world of the Transformers? What has been your favorite animation following the Autobots and Decepticons to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of robots in disguise.