Transformers One Releases New Character Posters

Transformers One will be introducing a new take on the Transformers lore later this Fall, and the new movie is highlighting its central cast with a new slate of character posters. Transformers One will be bringing a new animated feature film in the franchise to screens that reimagines how the eventual war for Cybertron broke out. Reintroducing fans to Optimus Prime and Megatron at much different points in their lives before they led rival factions to war against one another, the new film still has quite a lot to show when it premieres this September. But there are still many questions about it.

Transformers One will be focusing its story on four robots in particular that fans have seen in previous entries in the franchise, but they will have a new voice cast and histories behind the each of them. Giving a new look at each of these new faces coming in the new feature film, Transformers One has offered up some new character posters for Optimus Prime and the others that you can check out a close look at below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Is Transformers One Coming Out?

Directed by Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) with a screenplay from Andrew Barrer (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Gabriel Ferrari (No Exit), and Steve Desmond (Knock at the Cabin) for Paramount Animation with animation by Industrial Light & Magic, Transformers One releases on September 20th. The film features the main cast of Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax / Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 / Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 / Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, Laurence Fishburne as Autobot Alpha Trion, and Steve Buscemi as Starscream.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura is set as producer for Di Vonaventura Pictures, live-action Transformers film director Michael Bay is on board as producer as well with Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem. As for what to expect from the new Transformer One animated film, the synopsis for it teases it as such:

“TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.”