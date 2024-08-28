Transformers One Director Teases Tons of Easter Eggs

Transformers One‘s big premiere is coming up soon and the movie’s director is already teasing a ton of Easter eggs. Josh Cooley is behind the wheel for the massive animated film. He talked to ScreenRant about Optimus Prime and Megatron’s origin story. During their interview, he hinted that the creative team made sure to shove as many Easter eggs into different scenes as they could. Cooley argues that there isn’t a scene in Transformers One that doesn’t allude or reference a previous incarnation of the franchise. Check out what else the filmmaker had to say about linking the new movie to Transformers’ earlier days.

“Every scene has something in it. My crew at Island and at Paramount, they are all fans. We’re all massive fans. We all grew up with it, every generation, every version. So there is an Easter egg probably from every single version of it, and it’s everywhere. There’s stuff I’m like, ‘Wait a second, what’s that character doing?’ And the animator’s like, “Oh, I thought I’d throw them in there.’ I was like, ‘Great, let’s do it.’ So there’s a lot of love that went into making this film.”

Transformers One And Canon

Transformers One and the OG series.

With all this talk of Transformers past fans have been wondering how canonical Transformers One will be. ComicBook actually got to talk to Josh Cooley before the trailer dropped. We asked the director where this animated feature fits in the canon. Interestingly, some elements are going to be a part of the history of Transformers. But, the movie does not slot neatly into the Michael Bay movies or the animated series. We’re talking about forging a new path for the long-running franchise with this one.

“The answer is yes to all of the above,” Cooley said. ” Hasbro gave me this bible of the entire history of Transformers, which is, as you probably know, massive.’ And I was like, wow, I did not know it went this deep. It was like this Tolkien-esque scale…There’s obviously different variations of it. So we did our take on the origin, which is still staying true to the lore of Transformers, but it’s also, this is something we’ve never seen before on screen. So I wouldn’t say that this is a direct prequel to anything that’s been done with live-action ones, but it’s definitely its own story as well.”

