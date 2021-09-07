Transformers Brings Original Series to Youtube for Free

The franchise of Transformers has had more animated series than we can count, to say nothing of the live-action film franchise that is set to release a brand new entry next year with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, but fans can now revisit the earliest entry of the franchise on Youtube for free, which introduced the world to Optimus Prime, Megatron, the Autobots, and Decepticons. The series, which you can catch the first sixteen episodes of via Hasbro Pulse's Youtube channel, first arrived in 1984 and told the story of the war for Cybertron that rages to this day.

Recently, Netflix revisited the world of Autobots and Decepticons via the animated trilogy of Transformers: War For Cybertron, which not only changed up the events of the original series but gave fans a crossover that many believed would never take place. With the final chapter of the trilogy titled Kingdom, the animated series by Rooster Teeth saw the Autobots and Decepticons of Generation One coming face to face with the Maximals and Predacons of Transformers: Beast Wars, which is often thought of by many as being one of the best iterations of the "robots in disguise" to this day.

(Photo: Hasbro)

Hot on the heels of this crossover, the next live-action film, which is the latest movie following the arrival of the spinoff title that followed the yellow love bug known as Bumblebee, will see the live-action Transformers meeting the Maximals and Predacons once again. Slated to land next year, Ron Perlman will be supplying the voice of Optimus Primal, though few other details have arrived when it comes to what other Beast Wars bots will make an appearance.

Netflix has yet to make any announcements as to whether the Transformers of War For Cybertron will return following the trilogy, but the finale of the series certainly leads to the idea that this alternate take on the Autobots and Decepticons might not be entirely done with their story. Needless to say, there are a vast number of characters and areas for a potential new season of War For Cybertron to explore.

Will you be binge-watching the original episodes of the first season of the robots in disguise? What was your favorite take on the world of Optimus Prime and Megatron? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Transformers.