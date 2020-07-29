Why Transformers: War for Cybertron Anime Chose to Stream to Netflix

✖

Transformers: War For Cybertron is looking to make a big splash on the streaming service of Netflix later this week, introducing a new interpretation of the legendary war between the Autobots and the Decepticons from the company of Rooster Teeth, who recently went on record about why the platform is the perfect place for the new trilogy of stories. Previously, the Transformers series appeared on the website known as Machinima, but then jumped ship to the folks at Rooster Teeth, with the company deciding that the best place for the upcoming animated series is Netflix!

In the interview with Variety, general manager of Rooster Teeth, Jordan Levine, answered a number of different questions about the series and laid down exactly why War For Cybertron would be landing on arguably one of the biggest streaming services around:

“The company (Netflix) at its core has always been about trying to create content our audience will love — and putting it where our audience is. For us, the production infrastructure that exists here in Austin, in live action and animation, has shown we can make premium, high-end content. Then we look at what kind of distribution platforms can support that.”

Levine also went into detail regarding how all the different companies that are involved are looking to "play to everyone's strengths" and were "completely aligned" for the production of this new chapter in the universe of the Transformers:

“I say this without any BS behind it: I felt like every party involved, Rooster Teeth, Hasbro and Netflix, were completely aligned on what this show is and how to market it. It’s playing to the strengths of everybody.”

The series, which will be released in three different installments with both Transformers: Siege and Transformers: Kingdom following War, it definitely seems as if this will be a series that is able to bring in new audiences as well as reel in old fans of the franchise that are looking to revisit the battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons. With rumors swirling, and Netflix itself hinting, about the return of Beast Wars in the new series, fans are definitely standing at attention to see where this new interpretation of an old war.

