Marvel's X-Men and Transformers Crossover Revealed

On Monday, Hasbro teased an upcoming collaboration with Marvel Comics that would see the X-Men crossing over with the Transformers. On Tuesday, they revealed that crossover. Transformers Generations -- Transformers Collaborative: Marvel Comics X-Men Mash-Up, Ultimate X-Spanse turns the Blackbird jet from X-Men: The Animated Series into an X-Men-themed Transformer. The set also comes with Wolverine and Sabretooth as they appeared in the show. Announced on the Transformers Facebook page, Hasbro says of the collectible, "The Transformers Collaborative presents the neXt eXciting mash-up! The iconic X-Jet from the X-Men animated series is now a Transformers robot, called Ultimate X-Spanse! Unlike the Sentinels, this robot is the ultimate mutant ally!"

The set is now available to pre-order via Target. The product page lists the following product highlights:

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE: Transformers robots have always been: More Than Meets the Eye, but now, through the Transformers Collaborative, fans can experience these larger than life characters as they team-up, mash-up, and meet up with other characters, teams, and people who share this same special quality.

TRANSFORMERS-X-MEN MASH-UP: When the mutants need a lift to their next mission, Ultimate X-Spanse is the ultimate ally

INSPIRED BY X-JET FROM 90s ANIMATED SERIES: This Ultimate X-Spanse figure converts into a licensed Lockheed Martin jet in 34 steps and features deco and details inspired by the X-Men animated series

SERIES-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Figure features 3 energy blast effects, and Wolverine and Sabretooth mini figures

RETRO PACKAGING: Packaging is inspired by the classic Marvel toys from the 90s

The listing also has some photographs of the toy in action.

What do you think of the Ultimate X-Spanse set? Let us know in the comments section. Transformers Generations -- Transformers Collaborative: Marvel Comics X-Men Mash-Up, Ultimate X-Spanse goes on sale in March at Target, GameStop, and Hasbro Pulse.