Transformers Fans React To The Arrival Of Kingdom And Beast Wars

Transformers: War For Cybertron has recently hit Netflix with its most anticipated chapter, Kingdom, which brings back the Maximals and Predacons that were first introduced in the beloved series of Beast Wars. With this new series changing the timeline for the Autobots, Decepticons, and the Cybertronians of Beast Wars, fans haven't been shy about sharing their thoughts on the last chapter of the latest animated iteration of Optimus Prime, Megatron, and their fellow metal warriors. With the Maximals set to return in the next live-action movie of the Transformers franchise, it's clear that the animalistic robots are taking center stage.

Netflix's Official Description for Transformers War For Cybertron: Kingdom reads as such:

"The frantic race to locate the Allspark first culminates on a strange planet as the future comes crashing through to the present day,"

(Photo: Rooster Teeth)

