Transformers Fans React To The Arrival Of Kingdom And Beast Wars
Transformers: War For Cybertron has recently hit Netflix with its most anticipated chapter, Kingdom, which brings back the Maximals and Predacons that were first introduced in the beloved series of Beast Wars. With this new series changing the timeline for the Autobots, Decepticons, and the Cybertronians of Beast Wars, fans haven't been shy about sharing their thoughts on the last chapter of the latest animated iteration of Optimus Prime, Megatron, and their fellow metal warriors. With the Maximals set to return in the next live-action movie of the Transformers franchise, it's clear that the animalistic robots are taking center stage.
Netflix's Official Description for Transformers War For Cybertron: Kingdom reads as such:
"The frantic race to locate the Allspark first culminates on a strange planet as the future comes crashing through to the present day,"
What did you think of Kingdom? How do you feel about the Maximals and Predacons set to enter the world of live-action with the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Cybertron.
Middle of the Road
prevnext
Having Finished Kingdom, it was alright, yeah? I never cared for Beast Megs, but the rest of the Beast Wars cast really grew on me. It was just a bad way of introducing them.— Tfs on Vacation (@OnTfs) July 29, 2021
Fans Are Digging It, But Missing The OGs
prevnext
I'm in the group of enjoying War for Cybertron. the same goes for Kingdom. My only real issue IS the voices they did for some of the beast wars guys. But I'll always enjoy the ideas that the trilogy brought in. And having Elita-1 and Prime's romance be a part of their characters.— Cartoon Nickname (@CartoonNickname) July 29, 2021
The Gang Is Back Together Again
prevnext
Just watched the first episode of #transformerskingdom and man it was nice to see the gang from #beastwars back! This will be epic! #mrkimusprime @transformers— Mark Greiner (@mrkimusprime) July 29, 2021
It Tried
prevnext
Man, Kingdom is trying...It really is, but it's still got that problem of thinking it knows exactly what Transformers and Beast Wars are all about when it really...kinda doesn't...and only knows things at a visual surface level.— It's Joe-ke~! Aqours Now & Forever (@JotakuToys) July 29, 2021
The Crossover Fans Have Been Waiting For
prevnext
It was really fun to see G1 characters and Beast Wars characters sharing the screen.— Autobot X (@KPAutobotX) July 29, 2021
Pretty Good
prevnext
The new #Kingdom #Transformers series is pretty good so far. 2 eps in and I can see the sneakiness of predacon Meg 😈 you need to have a good feel of the #BeastWars series to fully enjoy this new #Netflix #TF pic.twitter.com/gPxfPU602u— Ramon Payne (@dmvsno1slim) July 29, 2021
Amazing Job
prevnext
I grew up watching #Transformers & #BeastWars and @RoosterTeeth did an AMAZING job with #WarForCybertron! This show is creative and deep and incorporates so much of the mythos while making it all feel new! Helluva job and what an ending! Huge congrats to all involved! pic.twitter.com/fXMYrD27S0— TTime 🚀🏳️🌈 (@ttime3519) July 29, 2021
Digging It Despite Wonky Voice Acting
prevnext
Spoiler free kingdom thoughts:
I really liked it! Im a bit unfamiliar with beast wars (only seen the first 5 eps) so that may have swayed me but it was a lot of fun. Same wonky voice acting but thats expected by this point, the voices grew on me by the end.— Berry (@Berrydot_) July 29, 2021
Fantastic
prev
Once you get past the voices, the series itself was honestly fantastic and has me wanting more.
They absolutely nailed all the characterizations of the Beast Wars characters, even and especially down to BW Megatron being a G1 Megatron fanboy.— Reiko Ayanami⚛️EN VTuber (@VTuberReiko) July 29, 2021