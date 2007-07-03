Netflix Releases New Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for the next entry in the Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy, Earthrise! Following the success of Rooster Teeth, Polygon Pictures and Allspark Entertainment's first entry in the trilogy earlier this year, it was confirmed that the follow up would be hitting the streaming service later this month. But with Siege leaving both the Autobots and Deceptions with a completely ruined Cybertron, neither the various Transformers or fans know what to expect when the fight heads off to other worlds and even involves a new faction known as the Mercenaries.

This has changed with the newest trailer for the second entry as we have now gotten our best look at Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise yet! You can check it out in the video above, and see how the newest faction introduced in the second entry will be factoring into this major war between the Autobots and Deceptions as the conflict enters a wild new era.

Releasing on Netflix on December 30th worldwide, the second entry has yet to confirmed how many episodes it will run when it premieres. But what's most exciting about the second part are the teases of what's to come next as Hasbro's line of toys has teased the return of the Beast Wars franchise. While it has yet to be seen in the anime itself, there is definitely an excitement as to how this second part will lead into the final part of the trilogy.

With some major familiar faces making their debut in this trailer, it's going to be interesting to see how the conflict changes into the final phase of this surprising new trilogy offering a different take on the franchise. Netflix describes Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise as such:

"With the Allspark gone, Megatron is forced to confront the harsh reality that his Decepticons are trapped on a dying Cybertron. Meanwhile, lost in the darkest reaches of space, Optimus Prime and his team embark on a desperate mission, unexpectedly running into ... the spacefaring Mercenaries."

But what do you think? Are you excited for Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise? What are you hoping to see in the new entry in the trilogy? How do you think the trilogy will come to an end?