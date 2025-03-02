Crunchyroll Lands Underrated Idol Anime Movie From My Dress-Up Darling Studio

Crunchyroll is the exclusive streaming home to some of the coolest anime movies, and now they have locked down an underrated Idol anime feature film from studio CloverWorks, the studio behind hits such as My Dress-Up Darling, Spy x Family and more. Trapezium was an original novel series written by Kazumi Takayama, who herself was a former member of an prominent idol group in Japan, Nogizaka46. This series follows a young high school girl who dedicates herself to becoming an idol by any means necessary. Bringing together three other girls with the hopes of becoming a popular group, they’re soon met with all sorts of unexpected challenges.

Trapezium got an official anime feature film with animation produced by CloverWorks that hit theaters across Japan last year, and now fans in North America can check out the film in the comfort of their own homes as it is now streaming officially (and exclusively) with Crunchyroll. The film was a bit hit in Japan for its take on idols (which is important given how big of an anime subject that has been lately), and now it’s time for fans in North America and other territories to see what it’s all about.

©2024 Trapezium Film Partners

What Is Trapezium?

Based on the original novel by Kazumi Takayama, Trapezium is directed by Masahiro Shinohara for studio CloverWorks. The feature film features a screenplay from Yuko Kakihara, character designs provided by Rio, Seiki Tamura serving as art director, and Masaru Yokoyama composing the music. The opening theme for the film is titled “Wannabe” as performed by MAISONdes (feat. Hoshimachi Suisei & sakuma), and the ending theme is titled “HoiJishin” as performed by the members of the voice cast.

As for that voice cast, Trapezium is headlined by Asaki Yuikawa as Yu Azuma with the likes of Hina Youmiya as Kurumi Taiga, Reina Ueda as Ranko Katori, Haruka Aikawa as Mika Kamei, Syoya Kimata (JO1) as Shinji Kudo, Yurika Kubo as Moeka Koga, Hina Kino as Sachi Mizuno, and Teruyoshi Uchimura as Shuichi Itami. With the film itself having a run time of 95 minutes, this is a good film to watch and squeeze in when you have the time.

©2024 Trapezium Film Partners

What Is Trapezium About?

As for what to expect from Trapezium‘s story, Crunchyroll begins to tease the movie as such, “In order to achieve her dream of becoming an idol by any means necessary, Yu Azuma, a first-year student at Joshu East High School decides to seek out three beautiful young girls from each of the four corners of her prefecture (north, south, east, and west) to form an idol group. As she searches Joshu from north to south and east to west, she finds her three soon-to-be fellow group members.”

The synopsis continues as such, “From Holy Teneritas Southern Girls’ Academy comes second-year Ranko Kashima, a high-class girl with a distinctive curly hairstyle who admires Ochofujin (‘Madame Butterfly.’). From West Tech Vocational High School comes Kurumi Taiga, a girl who wears cute, oversized jackets with long sleeves and aims to win the championship at a robotics competition. The final member, Mika Kamei, hails from Joshu North High School, a kind-hearted girl who dedicates her time to volunteering. With the help of Shinji Kudo, Yu’s ‘collaborator’ and confidante, Yu brings together these three young girls and sets the stage for their road to idol fame and stardom.”

Are you going to be checking out Trapezium now that it’s available for streaming with Crunchyroll? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!