Trigun Stampede Team Teases the Anime’s MCU Inspiration

Trigun is back these days with a fresh coat of paint. Back in the’90s, the world watched as Vash the Stampede made his way to the top of the anime industry. From his witty humor to its gunslinging battles, Vash brought it all to Trigun, and he is back at it in Trigun Stampede. Now, all eyes are on the reboot’s next steps, and it seems the team at Studio Orange will take cues from Marvel moving forward.

The surprising confession comes from Katsuhiro Takei, a well-known producer at Studio Orange that brought Trigun Stampede to life. During an interview with GameSpot, the executive talked about the process of developing the reboot, and series creator Yasuhiro Nightow was rather inspired by Marvel and its cinematic universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the initial discussion with [Yasuhiro] Nightow about how to adapt this new Trigun, there was a lot of discussion about what [he] loves, and one of the recommendations from [him] was the Marvel [Netflix shows],” the producer explained.

“Because it was when Marvel was first relaunching the original classic Marvel titles into modern adaptations, there was a lot of inspiration from there. From there, we learned that even if you change so much as long as there’s some respect for the original, it still feels like what the original property is. So that was very encouraging.”

Continuing, Takei unpacked which pieces of the Marvel Universe inspired Yasuhiro the most. It seems his obsession began with Daredevil on Netflix, and it quickly spread to the Marvel Studios universe.

“The first one was Netflix’s Daredevil. Then we saw the first Iron Man, [and] we started watching all [the MCU] movies.”

Given how big the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become, it can be easy to forget the superhero franchise deals with adaptations and remakes. We have seen the MCU tackle a number of characters we’ve seen on screen before whether we’re talking Spider-Man or Captain America. For creators like Yasuhiro, the MCU gives an example of how adapted properties can be revisited time and again. Of course, Trigun is now doing the same as its new anime run has brought to life a take on Vash that we’ve never seen before. And if Studio Orange happens to slip in a Daredevil nod during Trigun Stargaze, we won’t be mad about it.

Want to check out the Trigun remake for yourself? You can find the hit anime streaming on Crunchyroll now. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Trigun below:

“Vash the Stampede’s a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That’s what’s puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous-his evil twin brother, Millions Knives.”

What do you make of this Trigun comparison? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!