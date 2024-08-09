Trigun Cosplay Recreates Wolfwood’s Ultimate Weapon

Trigun remains a beloved anime franchise, introducing countless fans to the story of Vash The Stampede. While the original anime adaptation came and went in the 1990s, viewers recently were able to return to the Planet Gunsmoke thanks to Studio Orange and its new take on the classic franchise, Trigun Stampede. Earlier this year, Orange gave anime fans a new look at the highly anticipated sequel, Trigun Stargaze, and one cosplayer took the opportunity to bring a major supporting character to the real world.

Nicholas D. Wolfwood might walk the desert planet as a priest, but the anime character is anything but. Rather than delivering sermons, Wolfwood would unleash some devastating attacks thanks to the cross one his back, a giant gun that also housed individual pistols to help him survive by the Humanoid Typhoon’s side. Like many other aspects of the original series, Stampede made some slight changes to Nick’s design and back story, but the core of the character remained.

Wolfwood Unleashes His Weaponry

While Trigun Stargaze has been confirmed, Studio Orange has been tight-lipped regarding when we can expect the sequel to arrive. As anime fans have seen with Vash in the upcoming television sequel, the character’s design appears closer to the original take on the character from the 90s series. There might be more nods to the original series in Stargaze, but from what we’ve seen so far, the sequel is aiming to have some big surprises for Trigun fans.

If you’re looking to catch up on Trigun Stampede before the arrival of Trigun Stargaze, the first season is exclusively streaming on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the recent return of Vash The Stampede, “Vash the Stampede’s a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That’s what’s puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives.” The classic Trigun is available to stream with Crunchyroll as well.

