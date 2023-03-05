Trigun Stampede Releases Episode 10 Trailer: Watch

Trigun Stampede has officially kicked off the climax of its debut anime season, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's next with the first trailer for Episode 10 of the series! The rebooted take on Yasuhiro Nightow's classic Western action anime and manga franchise has been showing off a much different look for the series than fans of the classic might have been ready for. But as it rounds out its final episodes as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, the series is planning to go out with a bang as it heads to its climax.

Trigun Stampede is now readying for the grand climax of its first wave of episodes, and it looks like things are heating up starting with the next episode of the series. The preview for Episode 10 teases some intense showdowns, and most importantly, seems to be leading to a huge clash between Vash and Knives that we'll see play out over the final episodes. You can check out the teaser for Episode 10 of Trigun Stampede below:

How to Watch Trigun Stampede Episode 10

Episode 10 of Trigun Stampede is titled "Human," and is currently scheduled to premiere on Saturday, March 11th overseas. The new episode will be streaming with Crunchyroll not long after it hits Japan, and you can currently catch up with the events of the reboot series so far streaming with them as well. It's been a much different experience than the originals for sure, so interested fans should take the time and catch up before it's all over.

As for what to expect from the rest of this new take on Yasuhiro Nightow's classic franchise, Crunchyroll teases Trigun Stampede as such, "Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

How are you liking Trigun Stampede's run so far? What are you hoping to see before the anime ends this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!