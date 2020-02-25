Trigun Fan Recreates Vash’s Colt Using Only LEGO

One Trigun fan has taken their love of the franchise to the next level with a perfect recreation of Vash The Stampede’s Colt Firearm using nothing but lego! For those who don’t know, Vash The Stampede is one of those classic anime protagonists that helped propel the medium into the public consciousness of the West, with several North American anime fanatics counting the franchise of Trigun as one of the earliest anime that they’d seen. The series, which follows the goofy Vash as he traverses a desert, wild western environment with a ludicrous bounty on his head, was created in 1995 as a manga, with an anime adaptation running the 1997.

Vash’s adventure did a fantastic job of blending heart pounding, gun slinging action with hilarious story beats. While there are no current plans that we know of of bringing back the Trigun series to the world of anime, it’s clear that fans still hold a place in their hearts for the Stampede! Vash himself wasn’t exactly what you would call “human” but was rather a “plant”, a being that took the appearance of mankind but had very different origins to his name. Thanks to his origin, Vash was given insane powers that allowed him to dodge bullets as if it was second nature.

Reddit User Kill3RKirk shared this interpretation of Vash’s classic colt firearm, which he used mostly to disarm opponents as he had long ago taken an oath to never take a human life, which becomes a big part of the series as the Stampede runs into foes from both his world and sent by his maniacal brother Knives:

Vash’s antics are considered to be some of the most recognizable in the medium of anime, with his happy go lucky demeanor becoming extremely endearing to anime fans across the world. Though his firearm is strong enough on its own, Vash also has the ability to transform it into an “Angel Arm”, transforming his own limb as well as the gun into a weapon that can let loose a blast that is tantamount to a mini nuclear explosion. It’s not a move that “The Stampede” uses often, but when he does, it makes for quite the display in the series.

What do you think of this recreation of Vash the Stampede’s classic gun? What’s your favorite anime weapon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Trigun!