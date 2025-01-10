Übel Blatt Heavily Censors NSFW Scenes For Its Anime

Übel Blatt might get lost in the shuffle when it comes to the sheer number of anime series that have hit the scene in recent months, but if you’re a fan of ultraviolence in your anime adaptations, Satelight’s latest might be worth your time. The original manga from creator Etorouji Shiono isn’t shy about venturing into scenes of gratuitous blood, gore, and sex in following the tale of Koinzell. While the protagonist might look like the spitting image of the Legend of Zelda’s Link, don’t let that fact fool you from his brutal adventures. Unfortunately for some, the latest anime adaptation has made some major changes from the source material in the “not safe for work” department.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Koinzell first premiered in 2004, meaning its been decades since the manga premiered before getting its own anime adaptation. In his initial adventure, “The Man of the Black Sword” has some of anime’s bloodiest battles and has more than a few sexual encounters as well. In this Übel Blatt‘s manga might have some eye-popping scenes for those who had watched the anime’s first episode and dove right into its source material. Not only did the anime adaptation’s first scene cut one of these sex scenes but it also skipped over two major storylines that helped better to explain Koinzell’s character.

Satelight

[RELATED: Ubel Blatt Locks Down Streaming Home (& Release Date)]

Manga Scene Not Included

The first major story in Übel Blatt‘s manga focused on a villain would would have fit right into a story like Berserk in the antagonist Kfer. Wearing his violent nature on his sleeve, the villain wasn’t shy about performing some truly odious acts that seemingly have been passed over in the anime’s first episode. On top of this, the villainous Gustav is also nowhere to be found as the villainess makes quite the impression on the series, and on Koinzell, when she first appears. These two villains alone, and the fights against them, are some major parts of the manga’s early stories and unless the anime decides to revisit them later on, these might be totally passed over in the anime.

For the first episode, we are dropped into the storyline that sees Koinzell partnering up with an eyepatch-wearing soldier and a young girl named Peepi. In the original manga, the tavern owner Altea has more than a little crush on Koinzell and the two have a bedroom exchange that definitely didn’t make its way into the anime. While the premiere episode certainly had its fair share of violence, if you’re looking to witness how extreme Übel Blatt can get, the source material is going to be your best bet.

Where Can You Watch Koinzell?

Ubell Blatt is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video if you want to check out the first episode. Here’s how the streaming service describes Koinzell’s story, “The ultimate in dark fantasy is finally becoming an anime! In 3968 AD, to stop the invasion from Wischtech, Land of Shadows, the Emperor had equipped fourteen young souls with lances and sent them on a mission. It was believed that three lost their lives on the journey, four had betrayed the Emperor and joined the enemy, so they were eliminated.”

The synopsis continues, “But this was actually due to a betrayal by the other seven who wanted all the glory for themselves. After their return to the Empire, they were given the title of the Seven Heroes. They had gained the respect of the people and rose to statuses of glory. Meanwhile, the others were deprived of their distinguished military service and labeled the Traitorous Lances. One swordsman named Ascheriit managed to survive by consuming fairy flesh. He retained the physical appearance of a young man, changed his name to Köinzell and twenty years later, he begins his journey to get revenge against the Seven Heroes!”