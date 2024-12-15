Ubel Blatt Locks Down Streaming Home (& Release Date)

Ubel Blatt is one of the big anime adaptations leading up the pack for the Winter 2025 anime schedule coming in January, and now the new anime has locked down its streaming platform along with its release date. Etorouji Shiono’s Ubel Blatt manga might have wrapped up its run with Square Enix’s Gangan magazines back in 2019, but now the dark fantasy series is set to make its comeback with a highly anticipated TV anime debut. It’s not going to be much longer before fans get to see this new series in action either as it’s hitting at the start of the new year.

Ubel Blatt was previously confirmed for a release in January as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, and now it’s been confirmed that the new series will begin airing on January 10th. To celebrate its upcoming premiere in January, Ubel Blatt has released a new trailer that you can check out in the video above. It not only reveals many of the characters that will be showing up in the new anime series, but also reveals that the anime will be exclusively streaming with Prime Video around the world when it finally hits. You can also check out the newest poster for the Ubel Blatt anime below.

What to Know for Ubel Blatt Anime

Ubel Blatt will be making its anime debut on January 10th as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, and it will be exclusively streaming with Prime Video worldwide (with new episodes releasing on a weekly basis). Takashi Naoya will be directing the new anime for Satelight and Staple Entertainment with Tatsuya Takahashi handling the scripts, and Kiyoshi Tateishi will be designing the characters. The new trailer highlights the opening theme titled “Zainin” as performed by GARNiDELiA, and the ending theme is titled “Stella” as performed by Hina Tachibana.

Ubel Blatt’s anime stars the likes of Yuya Hirose as Köinzell, Hina Tachibana as Peepi, Toshiki Masuda as Wied, Hitomi Ueda as Altea, Yui Kanari as Aht, Kenichiro Matsuda as Geranpen, Kosuke Toriumi as Fargo, Ryota Suzuki as Rangzatz, Kazuhiko Inoue as Marquis Glenn, Taiten Kusunoki as Landgrave Schtemwölech, and Naoya Uchida as Batterygrave Barestar. These newest additions to the cast can be seen for the first real time in action with the newest trailer released as well.

What Is Ubel Blatt Anyway?

Originally created by Etorouji Shiono for Square Enix’s Young Gangan magazine in 2004, Ubel Blatt tells a dark fantasy story that’s about to make waves with its new TV anime debut. As for what to expect from the story, Pony Canyon begins to tease Ubel Blatt as such, “The ultimate in dark fantasy is finally becoming an anime! In 3968 AD, to stop the invasion from Wischtech, Land of Shadows, the Emperor had equipped fourteen young souls with lances and sent them on a mission. It was believed that three lost their lives on the journey, four had betrayed the Emperor and joined the enemy, so they were eliminated.”

The synopsis continues with, “But this was actually due to a betrayal by the other seven who wanted all the glory for themselves. After their return to the Empire, they were given the title of the Seven Heroes. They had gained the respect of the people and rose to statuses of glory. Meanwhile, the others were deprived of their distinguished military service and labeled the Traitorous Lances. One swordsman named Ascheriit managed to survive by consuming fairy flesh. He retained the physical appearance of a young man, changed his name to Köinzell and twenty years later, he begins his journey to get revenge against the Seven Heroes!”