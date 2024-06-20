Ultraman: Rising Is the Perfect Modern Take of Japan's Greatest Hero
Ultraman has earned the title of Japan's greatest hero, and no one can take it away. For decades, the Ultra Series has focused on big thrills, impressive action, and high stakes. While every iteration of Ultraman is different, fans of the franchise know family is always at the core. Few pieces of the Ultra Series demonstrate this as well as Ultraman: Rising, and that is what makes the new Netflix movie the perfect entry point for the franchise.
If you did not realize, Ultraman: Rising has made its long-awaited debut under director Shannon Tindle. The 3CCG film has been in the works for years, and at last, Netflix Animation was able to release the movie with Tsuburaya Productions. Touted as a modern take on the Ultra Series, the expectations for Ultraman: Rising were high, and the film has cleared those lofty hopes.
Situated in Netflix's list of Top 10 Films, Ultraman: Rising stands as one of the most accessible takes on the Ultra Series to date. Its focus on found family distills the core of Ultraman and what it is about. From adolescent angst to familial legacies, the Ultra Series has touched upon every kind of family drama, and Ultraman: Rising brings all of those emotions together. Between Kenji and Emi, Ultraman: Rising is an impossibly compelling romp that has left audiences breathless. Whether you've loved Ultraman for ages or have never heard of the Japanese hero, Ultraman: Rising lays the perfect foundation for viewers. And as you can see below, the reaction to Netflix's latest film has been nothing short of flattering.
If you nave not checked out Ultraman: Rising, the movie is now streaming on Netflix. At this time, no official word has been given on whether there is more in the pipeline for this revival, but Tindle has suggested they've got material in mind for a trilogy. So hopefully, Netflix hands down a sequel order ASAP.
