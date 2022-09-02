Major Isekai Anime Series Delayed Indefinitely

The Isekai genre in anime will typically focus its story on a mundane protagonist who has been taken from their equally mundane world and placed into one filled to the brim with magic, the supernatural, and/or characters that seems ripped straight from your favorite massive multiplayer role-playing game. Uncle From Another World was able to flip the script on typical Isekai norms in a hilarious fashion, but it seems that the anime adaptation has been postponed indefinitely thanks in part to an unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19.

This wouldn't be the first time that we've seen new episodes of this unique Isekai delayed, as August saw installments following the uncle who became an Isekai hero being pushed back more than once. The producers behind the series confirmed that September will only re-broadcast episodes three through six, with the anime adaptation not revealing when the series will air new installments. The current studio bringing the Isekai series to life is Atelier Pontdarc, who previously worked on the series, Ganbare Doukichan.

The Official Twitter Account for the Isekai series broke the unfortunate news that Uncle From Another World would not be releasing new episodes this month, while also not stating when we can expect this hilarious show to once again hit the airwaves:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this hilarious series, the first episodes are currently available to stream on Netflix, with the official description from Yen Press reading as such:

"Seventeen years ago, Takafumi's uncle fell into a coma, but now he's back like a man risen from his grave. Soon, Takafumi discovers two bizarre things: His uncle treasures video games above all else, and, while comatose, he was actually transported to another world as some heroic guardian! Now, not only does Takafumi have to room with an uncle who is literally magical, he also has to catch the guy up on two decades of history—smartphones, high-speed internet, modern anime tropes…and the traumatic outcome of the '90s console war!"

What's your favorite Isekai series on the market today? Do you think we'll see new episodes of Uncle From Another World arrive this October? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Isekai.