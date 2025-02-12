Uniqlo Dials Up the Horror With Berserk, Uzumaki, and Parasyte Anime Collab

With the booming popularity of anime and manga around the world, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that merchandise collaborations would become for common, too – especially apparel. One of the biggest modern casual wear retailers to join in on this push is Uniqlo, a Japanese clothing company based out of Yamaguchi that, in the last decade, has become notable for its absolutely stunning clothing collections featuring popular anime and manga franchises. Among some of their most successful collaborations include Naruto, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen. While collections based on some of Shonen Jump‘s biggest series aren’t a huge shock, their recent UT graphic t-shirt reveals are everything horror manga fans could ever want.

Featuring artwork from Kentaro Miura’s Berserk, Junji Ito’s Uzumaki, and Hitoshi Iwaaki’s Parasyte, Uniqlo’s brand-new casual wear collection showcases some of the best illustrations these iconic works have to offer. The designs feature everything from Guts in his Berserker Armor, Kirie’s spiraled hair, and a full-color illustration of Migi. The prints are absolutely stunning and match the high-quality, clean designs that the retailer is known for.

Uniqlo’s UT Collections Have Partnered With Some of the Biggest Anime & Manga Series In the World

While it is exciting to see some of the most popular horror franchises in the manga industry getting stylish, official merchandise – this isn’t the first time that Uniqlo has dropped unique, fashionable collaborations with popular series. Aside from the Shonen Jump titles mentioned above, Uniqlo has also partnered with recent hits like Dandadan, with a collection of t-shirts dropping in-store and online on February 17th, 2025, and League of Legends: Arcane, which the site categorizes as an anime alongside their Godzilla 70th anniversary collection. The “MANGA curation” collection featuring Uzumaki, Berserk, and Parasyte will be releasing on March 6th, 2025, on their online storefront as well as in-store.

The brand’s stylish, comfortable designs are perfect for anime fans who want a more casual look, or for those who enjoy dressing up graphic tees with clever layering and accessories. Plus, their wide variety of collaborative designs, sustainability promise, and fair pricing make them an excellent shopping destination for just about everyone. Even better – as of writing, the sizing for their UT collection goes up to a US 3XL, meaning that in addition to making awesome looking clothes, Uniqlo is also inclusive of a variety of body types.

