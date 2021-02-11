Valentine's Day: The Best Dragon Ball Gifts for Your Sweetheart

✖

February is well into its second week, so there isn't much time left until the most romantic day of the year comes. Valentine's Day promises to look different this year with the pandemic, but there are tons of vendors out there selling gifts to suit your loved one. Of course, Dragon Ball fans have a different expectation when it comes to gifts, but there are some neat shops online that will make your love go Super Saiyan!

If you are looking for handmade items, then Etsy is the premiere place to shop. The online marketplace has tons of Dragon Ball gifts ready to go. For instance, the shop FlowSnapBoom has some cute cards out for Valentine's Day. You can either pick ChiChi and Goku or Bulma and Vegeta to tout your love. So if you want to nab this card, you can find it here.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Of course, there is the classic "I Love You, Just Saiyan" card from PenAndMeow. This adorable card focuses on Vegeta and his wife, so any fan of Bulma will love this gift. And for your local meme collector, you can nab a "Over 9000" card on Etsy from ViveRoseCo to flatter your partner.

If cards won't do the trick, there are other options. Etsy can get you a customized portrait of yourself and your partner as Dragon Ball characters. Users like MyCartoonPants have sold hundreds of these personalized presents, but be warned! They may not be done in time for Valentine's Day exactly.

And of course, there are retail options galore. Either in-store of pick-up, shops like GameStop have anime collectibles out the wazoo. They may not be as personalized as these romantic Etsy presents, but they will wow the Dragon Ball fan in your life no matter what!

Have you scored your gift for Valentine's Day yet? Did you go with any Dragon Ball goodies?