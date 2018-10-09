‘Venom’ to Get UVERworld Theme Song in Japan

UVERworld is one of the most recognized groups by anime fans due to how many great opening and ending themes they have contributed to series over the years, and soon they will bring their talents to Sony and Marvel.

UVERworld has recorded a new song exclusively for the release of the Japanese dub of Venom, which hits theaters in Japan on November 2.

The Japanese dub of Venom will also feature many big anime talents such as Junichi Suwabe as Eddie Brock (Shirou Emiya in the Fate/stay night series), Shido Nakamura as the symbiote (Ryuk in Death Note), and Shoko Nakagawa (performed Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann’s opening theme, “Sorairo Days”) as Anne Weying.

According to a report from Crunchyroll, UVERworld recorded the new song during the group’s recent live-tour and they says it’s inspired by the pull of good and evil found in the film itself. Anime fans should be familiar with UVERworld’s work as they have not only recently contributed to the opening theme for My Hero Academia season 3, “Odd Future,” but have produced major hits for Bleach, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 and the live-action Gintama film in the past.

This isn’t the only major song produced for the film as Venom famously (or infamously, depending on who you ask) also received a track produced by Eminem, who surprisingly dropped the single on his latest album to a mixed response.

Venom is now currently in theaters, and is set to open November 2 in Japan. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed among others as the it follows Eddie Brock, a journalist who gains supernatural powers when he bonds with an alien symbiote who came to conquer Earth. It is the first film in Sony’s initiative to create a universe surrounding Spider-Man characters alongside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

