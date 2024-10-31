Venom Celebrates Its New Movie With a Twisted Kuromi Crossover

Venom is pressing ahead with its wildest movie to date, and the world is taking note. After a two-movie run at Sony Pictures, Venom: The Last Dance has made its debut. The movie is just as wild as you may expected, and Venom has gone the distance to hype the comeback. Now in Japan, Sanrio is getting in on the fun, and who else could the brand introduce to Venom than Kuromi?

I mean, it was about time these two goth queens met. Over on social media, Venom caught the attention of fans when he cameoed on Kuromi’s page. As you can see below, the two characters swapped snacks with one another, and we have to make a confession: Venom is pretty cute in his anime form.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kuromi and Venom Are Now Best Friends for Life

“Wow, what a surprise,” Kuromi shares in one crossover as she finds Venom lurking outside her window. “It’s Venom. Would you like some rakkyo infused chocolate?”

The joke carries on to Venom‘s social media, but this time, it is Kuromi who gets a makeover. The team at Sony Pictures gave the mascot a CG makeover and put her back-to-back with Venom. The pair seem to be on good terms, and their promo puts their new movie on blast: Kuromi: The Last Rakkyo.

Clearly, Venom is leaning into Kuromi hard, and fans are loving the wild collab. No one expected the Marvel symbiote to pick up Sanrio for cross promotions, but hey? Venom has never been a character you’d consider predictable. Over the years, we have seen Venom swing the gambit from foe to friend. But when it comes to Kuromi, it seems the symbiote has found a new bestie.

Still, this is not the only crossover Venom: The Last Dance has done in Japan. The movie did a big collab with GeGeGe no Kitaro this past week in Japan. The movie also teamed with a second anime by the name of Brave Bang Bravern. These unexpected collaborations made fans raise a brow, so this Kuromi crossover barely phased the crew.

Hello Kitty Is No Stranger to Crossovers

Hello Kitty is also no stranger to the world of cross promotion. You don’t become one of the biggest mascots in the world and not capitalize on that fame. Some years ago, Hello Kitty went viral for its partnership with Transformers. The mascot appeared in a slew of anime shorts that turned Hello Kitty in a mech suit. The crossover was memorable to say the least, and it is just one of many we have seen over the years.

From Sonic the Hedgehog to My Hero Academia and Junji Ito, the list goes on and on for Sanrio. Hello Kitty is too cute for her own good, really. It is her kawaii aesthetic that has turned Hello Kitty into a household name. Sanrio has banked a net value of over $6 billion USD to date thanks to Hello Kitty and her marketable friends. Now, Marvel is taking a slice of that success for itself. Venom and Kuromi are besties now, so we’re crossing out fingers that official merch comes from this offer.

For now, we will have to be content with whatever goodies Venom: The Last Dance gives us. The movie made its debut in America this past weekend, and its global box office is sitting at more than $182 million USD. Domestically, that number is a bit shorter at nearly $59 million USD, so the international market is putting in serious work for the symbiote. So hopefully, Kuromi’s collaboration will bring even more fans to theaters for Venom‘s latest outing.

What do you think about this new Venom crossover? Have you seen the Marvel icon’s latest movie? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

