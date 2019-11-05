Vinland Saga Announces Episode Delay

Vinland Saga has been quite the bloody, yet compelling, affair. Following the troubled life of Thorfinn as the young viking attempts to fulfill his quest for bloody vengeance against that man that killed his father, by fighting alongside him, the series has so far given fans a somewhat historically accurate look into the gory battles of England. Unfortunately, for fans sitting at the edge of their seats for this series created by the same animation house behind Attack On Titan, it looks like they’re going to have to wait a tad longer for the release of episode 18. Why has Vinland Saga been delayed?

Vinland Saga’s Official Twitter Account shared the news that the next episode will be delayed not due to any production problems, but rather, due to the airing of Para World Championships which would be overlapping with the 18th episode of the epic Viking story:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the story of the anime, Thorfinn is still attempting to murder his father’s killer, Askeladd, as the band of unruly vikings simultaneously attempt to shuttle a Danish Prince to his home.

How have you felt about Vinland Saga so far? Are you heartbroken that the next episode has been delayed until November 17th? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and vikings!

Originally created by Makoto Yukimura for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, before being moved to Afternoon, in 2005, Vinland Saga has been collected into 21 volumes and has more than five million copies in print as of 2018. The series features a dramatization of King Cnut the Great’s rise to power in English at the start of the 11th century. Kondansha USA Comics has licensed the series for an English language release, and describes Vinland Saga as such:

“Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings’ greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga, comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.”