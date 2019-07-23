Brutal Vinland Saga Clip Proves Anime’s Dark Reputation Is True

GAAH! Vinland Saga certainly popped some eyes in one of its most recent clips, displaying just how horrific the show can be when it wants. The anime series, recently released on Amazon Prime, follows a village of vikings as they attempt to live a life of prosperity and, mostly, peace. When a band of warriors from a distant land comes a knocking, the family of Thors finds themselves in a bit of a predicament. The series has not shied away from showing off the more gruesome aspects of viking life and this latest clip may be the most violent example yet.

Reddit User Dankniss shared the clip that shows a brawl soon to break out between two vikings, which is halted by one of the most gory uses of a chain that we’ve ever seen:

In the clip, one younger viking from Thors’ village is confronted by a viking from a town that is a few mountains over. While the outsiders were brought to our protagonists’ village thanks in part to an escaped slave, a battle was about to break loose thanks in part to a personal grudge. The grudge itself was stopped by the slave’s master, who wraps his chain around the face of the instigator, and pulling the chain back, ends the conflict in the most horrific way possible. With the chain returned, so to does bits of hair and skin return with it.

This gut wrenching scene goes to show how serious Vinland Saga can be, and while there have only been three episodes released onto Amazon Prime so far, the franchise is definitely worth your time so far.

What do you think of this gory scene? How have you enjoyed Vinland Saga so far?

Originally created by Makoto Yukimura for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, before being moved to Afternoon, in 2005, Vinland Saga has been collected into 21 volumes and has more than five million copies in print as of 2018. The series features a dramatization of King Cnut the Great’s rise to power in English at the start of the 11th century.

Kondansha USA Comics has licensed the series for an English language release, and describes Vinland Saga as such: “Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings’ greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga, comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.”