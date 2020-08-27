Vinland Saga Admits to an Art Error in Recent Chapter

✖

Makoto Yukimura created an amazing epic saga in the world of manga and anime in the form of Vinland Saga, but the adventures of Thorfinn recently had a goof when it comes to his viking exploits in the manga itself. The first season of Vinland Saga's anime was produced by the folks at Wit Studio, the animation studio responsible for the first three seasons of Attack On Titan's anime. While Wit Studio might not be returning to finish out the adventures of Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps, it may very well return if a second season of Vinland Saga is announced.

The story of Vinland Saga follows the young viking known as Thorfinn, growing up in an isolated Nordic village in a time of war based on true events. With war waging between the Danes and the English, Thorfinn's father, Thors, finds himself dying at the hands of a band of mercenaries led by the witty and strategic soldier known as Askeladd. In order to gain revenge for his father, Thorfinn joins Askeladd's crew of pillaging vikings in an attempt to honorably gain revenge for his slain father, but unfortunately for him, things don't go exactly as planned.

Makoto Yukimura himself took to Social Media to responde to a Vinland Saga fan's note that a recent chapter of the manga saw a slight error when it came to Thorfinn's ear, which is normally damaged, but the mangaka admits that he made a mistake in drawing it as if it were normal:

Vinland Saga's second season has yet to be confirmed, but considering how season one had come to a close with a giant cliffhanger, we are crossing our fingers that we'll eventually get an announcement that Thorfinn, along with a number of new characters, will be returning to the medium of anime.

