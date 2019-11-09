Violet Evergarden Film Reveals New Release Date

Violet Evergarden has had a new film in the works for some time, but while it was originally scheduled to release in Japan next January, the film’s release was indefinitely postponed following the tragic fire at Kyoto Animation’s 1st Studio. But now that the famous studio is on the path to a strong recovery, the projects it was working on are now being set in motion once more. Which means that Violet Evergarden: The Movie has now officially rescheduled the release of the new film. This is great news considering it was indefinitely postponed for a while there.

The official website for Violet Evergarden: The Movie revealed that it’s now scheduled for a release April 4th, 2020 in Japan. Just four months delayed from its initially set January 10th release, the film’s production committee thanked fans for their support and notes how the staff and director behind the film are working toward the film’s release with all of their strength.

Taichi Ishidate will be returning from the series to direct the new film with other returning staff including Reiko Yoshida as scriptwriter, Akiko Takase as character designer and chief animation director, and Evan Call as composer. The film has also been previously confirmed to take place years after the end of the war, and Violet Evergarden finds a particularly important letter as the world enjoys peace. There’s currently no word on a release outside of Japan, but ComicBook.com will be here to keep you updated should news arise.

If you wanted to check out the series for yourself, you can currently stream Violet Evergarden‘s 13 episode run on Netflix. For those unfamiliar the series, it tells the story of Violet, a girl who was used as a human weapon in a war that ended not long ago. Working in a post office to recover, Violet learns about new tech called Auto Memory Dolls. The special items help convert thoughts and even memories into words. After being told something strange during the war, Violet hopes to discover the words’ true meaning through the Auto Memory Dolls, leading the heroine on a rather unexpected journey.

Violet Evergarden originally began as a series of light novels written by Kana Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Akiko Takase. Published under Kyoto Animation’s KA Esuma Bunko imprint, the series had won the grand prize during the fifth Kyoto Animation Awards in the novel category. This marked the first time that a series won a grand prize in any of the Award’s three subsequent categories (novel, scenario, and manga).