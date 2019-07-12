Viz Media Announces San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Exclusives

Can you hear that? The San Diego Comic Con is coming and we’re here to help you navigate your way through it! With the largest comic convention in the world only a week away, Viz Media has announced the panels and exclusive merchandise that they’ll be bringing to the convention venue. While jumping into the new animated series Seis Manos, Viz Media will also be taking a look into Boruto:Naruto Next Generations with voice actor Robbie Daymond, as well as portfolio reviews for fans looking to join the industry officially.

Viz Media sent us an official rundown of the panels that they’ll be presenting next week, as well a list of the hot merch that will sure to turn the heads of all anime fans in attendance:

Saturday, July 20th 10:30am – 11:30am

VIZ Media Presents SEISMANOS

Panel Room 6BCF

The panel features a star-studded cast and crew including Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Jonny Cruz (Overwatch), Angelica Vale (Jane the Virgin) and Danny Trejo (Machete) alongside creators and series’ writers. Panel guests will also participate in an official autograph session in the Sails Pavilion.

A special SEIS MANOS cast signing is also slated for Saturday at 12:30pm in the Sales Pavilion.

Friday, July 19th 1:00pm – 2:00pm

SHONEN JUMP Panel Room 6A

Voice actor guest Robbie Daymond will share insights on his role as Mitsuki in the BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS anime series. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Robbie during a signing session at the VIZ Media booth post-panel. VIZ Originals Portfolio Reviews The VIZ Originals imprint will also participate in the official Comic-Con portfolio review sessions. Reviews will be conducted by Fawn Lau, Executive Editor for VIZ Originals, at the Portfolio Review Area located inside the Sails Pavilion.

Notable VIZ Media Comic-Con 2019 exclusives include:

– ONE-PUNCH MAN Vol. 1 with Variant Cover $10

– ONE-PUNCH MAN Pin Set $18

– SAILOR MOON: SAILOR STARS T-SHIRT $20

– JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE GOLDEN WIND Pin $12

– JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE GOLDEN WIND Figure $45

– MY HERO ACADEMIA & ONE-PUNCH MAN Manga Replicas $15 each

Viz Media was originally established in the US in 1986, acting as one of the major publishers of manga for the United States and continuing to introduce new series to audiences in the west and around the world. Its most popular series include Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, One-Punch Man, Sailor Moon, and One Piece to name a few.

What do you think of the line-up that Viz Media has for the San Diego Comic-Con? What are you most excited to see at SDCC this year, either from Viz Media or from another producer?