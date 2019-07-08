Mike Colter, Danny Trejo, and More Cast in Viz Media’s Original Anime Seis Manos

Viz Media is one of the leading English language distributors of manga, covering many of the breakouts of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump among others, and now they will be teaming up with Netflix and Powerhouse Animation (the studio behind the massively popular Castlevania anime series) to take over the world of anime with the original series, Seis Manos.

Co-created by Powerhouse Animation CEO Brad Graeber and writer Alvaro Rodriguez (Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series), Seis Manos will sport a jam-packed cast of talents. Gearing up for a worldwide release on Netflix in 2019, Viz Media recently shared the first full clip of the new anime series during Anime Expo 2019, too. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Caution! This clip is gory! Here is the first look at Seis Manos, the first original series from VIZ and @powerhouseanim coming soon to @nxonnetflix! pic.twitter.com/hA50Q4sDn9 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 7, 2019

Viz Media also revealed the cast behind the project which includes heavy hitters like Danny Trejo, Mike Colter, Aislinn Derbez and more. Here’s how they describe the new additions and characters:

Aislinn Derbez (La Casa de las Flores) as Isabela — As relentless a scholar as she is a Kung Fu warrior, Isabela believes in order, sees justice at the heart of the universe, and sees herself as duty bound to be a living embodiment of that justice.

Mike Colter (Luke Cage) as Brister — Brister is a DEA agent sent on a mission to Mexico by his racist boss, and he has spent his life proving to “The Man” that he’s worth a damn by consistently outperforming him. Brister is talented as hell, smarter than most, and he knows it.

Jonny Cruz (Overwatch) as Jesus — At once a brutal fighter and a big ol’ silly, charming oaf, Jesus is the middle child of the Manos. He lives for pleasure, hates conflict, and just wants his hard-headed brother and sister to get along.

Angelica Vale (Jane The Virgin) as Garcia — The first female graduate out of her police academy, Garcia was assigned to police the sleepy town of San Simon by a police force who couldn’t see past her gender to her impressive capabilities. She will soon get a chance to prove her worth in ways she could never possibly have imagined.

Vic Chao (Mortal Kombat X) as Chiu — A wise, calm, happy old warrior. Chiu’s past is cloaked in mystery. He is adopted father and mentor to the three Manos, training them not just in the deadly art of Kung Fu, but also the esoteric path to enlightenment and ultimate wisdom that is the Dao.

Danny Trejo (Machete) as El Balde — Having grown up where only the strong seem to survive, El Balde has lived his life in relentless pursuit of proof of his superior worth. Vicious and unrelenting, El Balde takes sadistic pleasure in the misery he causes as he climbs over a mountain of bodies to the top of Mexico’s bloody, nascent drug empire.

Seis Manos is currently slated for a release this Fall, and Netflix describes Seis Manos as such, “Set in Mexico in the 1970’s era, Seis Manos centers on three orphaned martial arts warriors who join forces with a DEA agent and a Mexican Federal to battle for justice after their beloved mentor is murdered on the streets of their tiny border town.”