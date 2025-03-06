New Official Dragon Ball Super Art is Blowing Anime Fans’ Minds With Wild Team-Up

Dragon Ball Daima might be over but this doesn’t mean that the shonen franchise has ended but this doesn’t mean that the Z-Fighters are on their way out. Dragon Ball Super recently released a new chapter that focused on Goten and Trunks learning to be costumed crime fighters in a special one-shot. While the shonen franchise has yet to confirm what the future holds for its anime adaptation or its manga, the new cover art is going viral thanks to bringing together the absolute strongest beings on the heroic side of the aisle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The art in question is for the 24th volume of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, collecting the latest individual chapters of the series into one collection. On the cover, the shonen series sees Ultra Instinct Goku, Super Saiyan Broly, Ultra Ego Vegeta, Gohan Beast, and Orange Piccolo side-by-side. While the final chapters from Akira Toriyama did focus on Gohan Beast testing out his power against Goku, Vegeta, and Broly, we have yet to see all of these characters in their strongest forms standing next to one another. With Frieza still the strongest being in the universe thanks to attaining his new transformation, Black Frieza, seeing this team-up take place in the Z-Fighters’ story seems inevitable.

Shueisha

The Strongest Z-Fighters Assemble

For those who need a refresher for when Gohan Beast took on Ultra Instinct Goku, Ultra Ego Vegeta, and Broly, the fight took place following the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While readers didn’t get a definitive answer as to which of these Z-Fighters is currently the strongest, it’s clear that the Saiyans have hit a wild new level of power thanks to recent events. Whenever Dragon Ball Super’s manga does return following the 104th chapter, it’s sure to be quite the event in the anime world and we would expect to see Goku and company at their strongest. Fans can expect this volume to hit the stands on April 4th in Japan.

#DBS Manga Vol. 24 will be release on April 4.



Ohhh they looks awesome!!!🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/oD2gTq12m5 — Dave (@D1212LV) March 6, 2025

What Daima Means For Super’s Future

Following Dragon Ball Daima’s recent finale, many shonen fans are left wondering what this might mean for the future of the series. While Son Goku never unleashed the power of Super Saiyan 4, and Vegeta never relied on Super Saiyan 3, in Dragon Ball Super, there’s a strong possibility that we can officially see these transformations debut in the manga. Since the Demon Realm is now ruled by the benevolent Majin Kuu, peace has seemingly come to the underworld though this can always change.

Following Akira Toriyama’s tragic passing last year, it will be interesting to see where the manga will go moving forward. Will Toyotaro, the current Super artist, be leading the charge or will a new writer hop aboard to work with the mangaka? Only time will tell.

Want to see what the future holds for the Z-Fighters? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dragon Ball Super and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.