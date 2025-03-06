One Piece’s Latest Release Fixes Key Mistakes in Elbaf Arc

The ongoing Elbaf Arc of One Piece follows the crew on a new adventure after the chaotic battle in Egghead concludes. Elbaf is a mysterious land in a corner of the New World, isolated from the rest of the world and home to the Giants. Reaching the kingdom should have been easy with the help of the Giant Warrior Pirates. However, while everyone was passing through the Sleeping Mists, Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Nami, Chopper, and Usopp were sleeping inside the Thousand Sunny. Road’s pet, Muginn, brings the Thousand Sunny to Road with the pirates sleeping in it. He takes advantage of the situation and traps them inside the Land of the Giants.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After a brief confusion, they soon figure out that Road is the perpetrator and easily defeat him. The rest of the crew soon enter the island and reunite with the others. Since Elbaf isn’t bound by the laws set by the World Government, they are not afraid to welcome pirates in their home with open arms. Since the crew members are already familiar with some of the Giants, everyone holds a major banquet to celebrate their arrival. However, while the arc in itself is impressive, there were a couple of mistakes in the serialized version. Since One Piece released the Japanese version of Volume 111 on March 4th, it also fixed the issues in the previous version.

Shonen Jump

One Piece Creator Fixes Recent Mistakes in Volume 111

One Piece Chapter 1127 features the recreated version of an iconic Monster Trio moment. Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji attack Iscat in an epic double spread while combining their attacks. The double spread and their actions are quite similar to Chapter 162 of the Alabasta Saga, which was released about 24 years ago. The recreated scene was exciting for sure, but Luffy using Gear 4 also caused a bunch of confusion. His Gear 4 is a powerful form that he uses against worthy foes.

In comparison, Iscat isn’t strong enough for him to use the form. Another issue was that Luffy didn’t take on the usual bulky transformation. Luffy doesn’t Gear 4 that much anymore after awakening his devil fruit. Hence, many believed his transformation had changed, while others thought it was a minor mistake. The attack read Gear 4, but all signs point toward Gear 3.

Shonen Jump

The latest volume confirmed it was indeed Gear 3, and the previous dialogue was just a mistake. Additionally, Luffy was seen carrying a sword initially but later switched it to an axe. Luffy doesn’t use any weapons for fighting, so the axe is simply an accessory for him to complete his Viking look. Luffy carrying a sword was initially a mistake, as Oda always intended to have him wield an axe in the entirety of this arc. These details were caught and posted on X by a popular One Piece theorist, @newworldartur.

One Piece Volume 111 has only been released in Japan and has yet to be given an international release date. Usually, a translated version takes a few months to be released and sold globally. In the meantime, you can read all the latest chapters on the official app of Manga Plus.

H/T: @newworldartur on X