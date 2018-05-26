Viz Media Shares First-Look At New Original Anime ‘Seis Manos’

Netflix has already made public its big plans to invest into anime this year, and while this big push has already resulted in plenty of new series, but the most exciting of which is a brand new series from Viz Media and Powerhouse Animation, Seis Manos.

This new series has already garnered major attention for its Mexico setting, and it’s sure to get even more attention once fans see this first poster for the series.

Slated to premiere on Netflix sometime next year, Seis Manos is being handled by the same company that oversaw the successful Castlevania anime series which debuted last year. Co-created by Powerhouse CEO Brad Graeber and writer Alvaro Rodriguez, the full series will include the talents of writer Dan Dominguez and director Willis Bulliner.

The full synopsis for VIZ Media and Netflix’s joint project Seis Manos reads as such:

“Set in Mexico in the 1970’s era, Seis Manos centers on three orphaned martial arts warriors who join forces with a DEA agent and a Mexican Federale to battle for justice after their beloved mentor is murdered on the streets of their tiny border town.”

Both VIZ and Netflix have already shared their excitement for the new series as well:

“With over 30 years of experience bringing the best manga and anime to North America, Seis Manos will be VIZ Media’s first original animated property. We’re thrilled to bring Seis Manos to life with our partners at Netflix and Powerhouse Animation,” Brad Woods, Chief Marketing Officer at VIZ Media, said. “This show combines the absolute best in action and storytelling.”

John Derderian, Director of Japan & Anime for Netflix, also released a statement. “We’re excited to be working with such a fantastic group of animators and storytellers to produce our first original anime series set in Mexico,” he said.

“Our Mexican subscribers, and viewers in Latin America more broadly, have a tremendous passion for anime. We look forward to sharing this completely unique series with them, and with the growing community of anime fans around the world,” Derderian explained.

If the full series can capture the impact of this poster from this year’s Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, then fans of all types will want to keep an eye out for this series.