‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’: Will We See More Alteans?

Voltron: Legendary Defender‘s sixth season held some startling revelations for Princess Allura and Coran about the fate of their people, the Alteans. Could this be just the beginning?

Spoilers for Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 6 follow.

In the Voltron: Legendary Defender episode “Razor’s Edge,” Keith and his mother embarked on a journey to the center of the quantum abyss in search of the source of the Galra Empire’s quintessence. They were shocked to find an entire colony of Alteans living there.

An Altean named Romelle tells Keith about how Prince Lotor, who is half-Altean himself, searched the galaxy for any Alteans who were not on Altea when the planet was destroyed and brought them to the planet in the quantum abyss. Supposedly this was the only place that Lotor could keep them hidden from Emperor Zarkon and ensure that Altean culture would survive and thrive.

Eventually, Lotor began taking Alteans away. He told them that they were going to a second colony, but Romelle discovered that they were being brought to a laboratory and having their quintessence drained from them. Keith bringing this revelation back to the Voltron Force finally drove a wedge between Allura and Lotor, and Lotor soon went mad and began making proclamations about a new Altean Empire.

With the Altean people now known to still exist, could fans see more of them in future seasons of Voltron: Legendary Defender? ComicBook.com asked showrunners Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery.

“Well, I think we’ve certainly seen at least one more Altean for sure, but we know they’re out there now,” Montgomery says. “And so I think there’s definitely a story to be resolved surrounding that. So I think maybe the safe answer is yes.”

It sounds like Romelle, at least, will have more of a role to play in the future of Voltron: Legendary Defender and the fate of the Altean people has not been forgotten by the show’s producers.

Do you want to see more of the Alteans in future episodes of Voltron: Legendary Defender? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season Six is now available to stream on Netflix.