‘Voltron’: First-Look At Funko Pop Figures Surfaces

Voltron: Legendary Defender has enjoyed great success as one of Netflix’s top original series, and Funko is paying notice. After all, the show is getting its own Pop figures, and a first-look at the pieces have surfaced online.

So, if you need to have your very own Voltron, it’s about to become easier than ever to become an honorary Paladin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Instagram, images of the inaugural Voltron line went line. As you can see below, photos were snapped of the actual Shiro figure while others captured the entire line-up.

View this post on Instagram First look at Shiro from Voltron Repost @ht_pismobeach #funkopop #funko A post shared by TheSneak (@thesneak01) on Oct 24, 2018 at 2:06pm PDT

As for Shiro, the fan-favorite pilot is seen suited up as usual. His brand-new Pop sees Shiro with a scar across his nose, and his white hair is tufted just like it is in the show. Wearing his Paladin suit, Shiro looks ready to pilot the Black Lion, but he will need some help to form Voltron.

The new collection features all of the Paladins, giving fans a chance to buy their favorite characters. Right now, Funko is offering figures for Allura, Keith, Lance, Hunk, and Pidge along with the Shiro collectible. Each of the characters are seen holding their unique Paladin weapon, so you will want to be careful where you swing Keith around.

After collecting all of the Paladins, you can level up to Funko’s Voltron. A 6″ figure of the mecha will be sold, and it shows off all the colorful Lions in their most powerful state.

These figures come at a great time for fans, and it’s not just because the holidays are upon us. This December, Netflix will release the final season of Voltron, so merchandise will be in high demand. You can check out the first synopsis for season eight below:

“After saving the Earth, the Paladins embark to prevent Honerva from setting into motion her deadliest plan yet. It’s a race against the clock as the Voltron Coalition gathers from the corners of the galaxy to defend the universe once and for all.”

So, which of these figures will you put on your holiday wish list? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!